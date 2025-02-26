Morson and Central Michigan host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-14, 7-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-14, 7-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Ball State after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan’s 56-43 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 6-6 in home games. Central Michigan is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals have gone 12-2 against MAC opponents. Ball State is third in the MAC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Central Michigan averages 64.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 61.1 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Madelyn Bischoff is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

