Morgan leads Texas State against Troy after 20-point showing

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Troy after Tyler Morgan scored 20 points in Texas State’s 93-92 overtime win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bobcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 76.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Trojans are 11-5 in conference matchups. Troy scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Texas State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylan Pope is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

