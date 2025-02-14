Morehead State visits Western Illinois following Maletic’s 30-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 9-6 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-17, 3-12 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 9-6 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-17, 3-12 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Morehead State after Marko Maletic scored 30 points in Western Illinois’ 87-62 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 6-7 in home games. Western Illinois averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 9-6 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenny White Jr. averaging 4.5.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 67.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 70.5 Western Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maletic averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Trey Deveaux is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

White is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

