Morehead State visits Western Illinois after Ugwah’s 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (8-17, 3-12 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-12, 6-9 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Western Illinois after Michelle Ugwah scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 68-61 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 in home games. Western Illinois is second in the OVC scoring 70.8 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-12 against conference opponents. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 5.7.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 66.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 66.5 Western Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan McCowan is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Novik is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

