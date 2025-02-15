Morehead State visits Western Illinois after Maletic’s 30-point game

Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 9-6 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-17, 3-12 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 9-6 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-17, 3-12 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Morehead State after Marko Maletic scored 30 points in Western Illinois’ 87-62 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 6-7 on their home court. Western Illinois has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 against OVC opponents. Morehead State has a 6-7 record against teams above .500.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 67.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 70.5 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maletic is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

