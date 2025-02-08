Moore scores 23, Williams hits winning layup and UNC Wilmington defeats Drexel 81-79 in 2OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Moore led UNC Wilmington with 23 points and Greedy Williams scored the game-winning layup with one…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Moore led UNC Wilmington with 23 points and Greedy Williams scored the game-winning layup with one second remaining in the second overtime as the Seahawks took down Drexel 81-79 on Saturday.

Moore had 15 rebounds for the Seahawks (20-5, 10-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Khamari McGriff scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor and added six rebounds. Williams shot 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Seahawks picked up their eighth straight win.

Jason Drake led the Dragons (13-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Drexel got 17 points and six rebounds from Yame Butler. Kobe Magee recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds.

McGriff scored 12 points in the first half for UNC Wilmington, who led 32-29 at the break. UNC Wilmington was outscored by three points in the second half and the teams ended regulation tied at 61. Williams paced UNC Wilmington with six points in the second extra period, including the game-winner.

