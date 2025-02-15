Moore scores 15 and St. Bonaventure downs UMass 73-59

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Chance Moore’s 15 points off of the bench helped St. Bonaventure to a 73-59 victory against…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Chance Moore’s 15 points off of the bench helped St. Bonaventure to a 73-59 victory against UMass on Saturday.

Moore added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies (18-9, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lajae Jones scored 14 points, shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line. Noel Brown finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tarique Foster finished with 14 points and three steals for the Minutemen (11-15, 6-7). UMass also got 13 points from Rahsool Diggins. Daniel Rivera also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 9:23 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Jones racking up seven points. St. Bonaventure extended its lead to 54-34 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Moore scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

