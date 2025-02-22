Moore puts up 14 as Norfolk State knocks off Coppin State 79-63

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 14 points helped Norfolk State defeat Coppin State 79-63 on Saturday night. Moore shot…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 14 points helped Norfolk State defeat Coppin State 79-63 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line for the Spartans (19-8, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Terrance Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Myers finished with 12 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Spartans.

Derrius Ward finished with 26 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-21, 2-8). Coppin State got 10 points from Peter Oduro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

