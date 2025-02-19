Moore leads UNC Wilmington against William & Mary after 28-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-6, 11-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 10-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-6, 11-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 10-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays William & Mary after Sean Moore scored 28 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-70 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Tribe are 12-0 in home games. William & Mary scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Seahawks are 11-3 in conference play. UNC Wilmington is the top team in the CAA with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Khamari McGriff averaging 8.6.

William & Mary averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13 points for the Tribe. Matteus Case is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.