Moore leads NJIT against Binghamton after 22-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-21, 2-9 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Binghamton after Tim Moore Jr. scored 22 points in NJIT’s 88-66 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 4-6 in home games. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Moore leads the Highlanders with 7.0 boards.

The Bearcats are 4-7 in America East play. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

NJIT is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists. Moore is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 10.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.