Moore, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to visit Mansel, Jackson State Tigers

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-19, 1-9 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 7-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays UAPB in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Jackson State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Lions are 1-9 in conference matchups. UAPB leads the SWAC with 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Dante Sawyer averaging 9.5.

Jackson State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 73.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 78.4 Jackson State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Bolton Jr. is averaging 6.9 points for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.