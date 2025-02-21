Moore and the Florida Atlantic Owls take on conference foe Charlotte

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-17, 2-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-17, 3-11 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-17, 2-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-17, 3-11 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hayleigh Breland and Charlotte host Jada Moore and Florida Atlantic in AAC play Saturday.

The 49ers are 4-8 on their home court. Charlotte allows 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Owls are 2-12 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Charlotte’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 60.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 68.6 Charlotte gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanna Rembert is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.