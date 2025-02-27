Montue and the Arkansas State Red Wolves visit conference foe Troy

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-10, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-11, 13-4 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-10, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-11, 13-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Troy and Arkansas State square off on Friday.

The Trojans have gone 10-1 at home. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.0 boards. Zay Dyer leads the Trojans with 10.5 rebounds.

The Red Wolves have gone 14-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 7-7 against opponents over .500.

Troy averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Red Wolves match up Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Dyer is averaging 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.9 points for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

