Montana State visits Sacramento State on 4-game road skid

Montana State Bobcats (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Bobcats face Sacramento State.

The Hornets are 5-10 in home games. Sacramento State has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 7-9 in conference matchups. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 12.8 assists per game led by Jabe Mullins averaging 2.4.

Sacramento State scores 66.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 70.6 Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Chudi Dioramma is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

