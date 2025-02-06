Montana State visits Northern Arizona following McLaughlin’s 35-point game

Montana State Bobcats (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-10, 4-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-10, 4-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Montana State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-73 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Arizona ranks fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Bobcats are 5-5 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is third in the Big Sky allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Northern Arizona makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Montana State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.