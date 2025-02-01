Montana State plays Portland State on 12-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (19-2, 9-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-13, 1-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (19-2, 9-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-13, 1-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State is looking to continue its 12-game win streak with a victory against Portland State.

The Vikings are 3-6 on their home court. Portland State is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 9-0 against conference opponents. Montana State averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Montana State allows. Montana State scores 6.0 more points per game (71.2) than Portland State allows to opponents (65.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 12.2 points. Rhema Ogele is averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

