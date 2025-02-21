Montana State hosts Moore and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (19-8, 12-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (19-8, 12-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Montana State after Malik Moore scored 22 points in Montana’s 65-58 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats are 10-2 on their home court. Montana State averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 12-2 in conference play. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Montana State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Montana allows to opponents. Montana scores 6.5 more points per game (76.4) than Montana State gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

