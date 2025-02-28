Montana State faces Sacramento State in conference showdown

Sacramento State Hornets (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (26-2, 16-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (26-2, 16-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Benthe Versteeg and Sacramento State take on Esmeralda Morales and Montana State on Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 13-0 in home games. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 72.6 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Hornets are 5-11 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Katie Peneueta averaging 5.5.

Montana State scores 72.6 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.3 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Versteeg is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 15.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

