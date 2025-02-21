Montana State faces Montana, aims for 25th victory this season

Montana Grizzlies (10-15, 6-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (24-2, 14-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (10-15, 6-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (24-2, 14-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Bobcats host the Montana.

The Bobcats have gone 11-0 at home. Montana State averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-8 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

Montana State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Montana allows to opponents. Montana scores 10.8 more points per game (65.8) than Montana State allows (55.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is shooting 35.8% and averaging 10.3 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 16.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

