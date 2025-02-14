Montana State Bobcats take on the Idaho State Bengals, aim for 17th straight win

Montana State Bobcats (23-2, 13-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-8 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (23-2, 13-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State aims to keep its 16-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Idaho State.

The Bengals have gone 6-4 at home. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 5.1.

The Bobcats are 13-0 in Big Sky play. Montana State is the best team in the Big Sky scoring 11.9 fast break points per game.

Idaho State is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Piper Carlson is averaging nine points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Marah Dykstra is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 15.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

