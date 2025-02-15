Montana defeats Weber State 65-58

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore had 22 points in Montana’s 65-58 win against Weber State on Saturday night. Moore…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Moore had 22 points in Montana’s 65-58 win against Weber State on Saturday night.

Moore shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Grizzlies (19-8, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 17 points, finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Kai Johnson had nine points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Wildcats (9-18, 3-10) were led in scoring by Blaise Threatt, who finished with 24 points and four assists. Trevor Henning added 11 points for Weber State. Viljami Vartiainen had 11 points.

Montana’s next game is Saturday against Montana State on the road. Weber State hosts Sacramento State on Thursday.

