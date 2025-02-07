Monroe and Quinnipiac host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-14, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-9, 10-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-14, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-9, 10-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Niagara after Amarri Monroe scored 29 points in Quinnipiac’s 89-71 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 at home. Quinnipiac is the top team in the MAAC averaging 33.0 points in the paint. Paul Otieno leads the Bobcats scoring 7.6.

The Purple Eagles are 3-8 in conference play. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Otieno is averaging 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jahari Williamson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Marshall is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

