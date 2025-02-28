Monmouth visits Hodges and Drexel

Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 8-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-9, 11-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays…

Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 8-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-9, 11-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Monmouth after Chloe Hodges scored 20 points in Drexel’s 63-56 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Dragons have gone 11-1 at home. Drexel is ninth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Deja Evans averaging 2.4.

The Hawks are 8-6 in conference play. Monmouth is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

Drexel scores 58.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 63.1 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Drexel allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cara McCormack is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 9.2 points. Amaris Baker is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 58.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

