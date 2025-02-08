Monmouth plays Towson, looks for 4th straight win

Towson Tigers (15-9, 10-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-16, 6-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Towson.

The Hawks are 6-1 on their home court. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA scoring 70.5 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 10-1 against CAA opponents. Towson is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Monmouth is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 38.9% and averaging 21.2 points for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

