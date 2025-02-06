Monmouth faces Hampton following Durr’s 27-point performance

Hampton Pirates (11-12, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-16, 5-5 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (11-12, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-16, 5-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Hampton after Madison Durr scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 92-83 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. Monmouth gives up 77.4 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 3-7 in conference games. Hampton ranks second in the CAA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.3.

Monmouth is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Monmouth has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Hawks and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 39.1% and averaging 21.6 points for the Hawks. Durr is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.8 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.