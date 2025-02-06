Monmouth defeats Hampton 68-63

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Madison Durr had 18 points in Monmouth’s 68-63 victory over Hampton on Thursday night.…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Madison Durr had 18 points in Monmouth’s 68-63 victory over Hampton on Thursday night.

Durr shot 5 of 11 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (8-16, 6-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Abdi Bashir Jr. had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Daniel Johnson led the way for the Pirates (11-13, 3-8) with 18 points. Noah Farrakhan added 10 points and three steals for Hampton. Kyrese Mullen finished with nine points and 15 rebounds.

Monmouth went into halftime ahead of Hampton 42-34. Robinson scored 12 points in the half. Monmouth used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 57-45 lead.

Both teams play on Saturday. Monmouth hosts Towson and Hampton travels to play Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

