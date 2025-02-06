Monmouth and Drexel face off in conference showdown

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 7-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 6-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 7-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 6-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Monmouth in CAA action Friday.

The Hawks are 7-3 on their home court. Monmouth allows 64.0 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Dragons have gone 7-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel averages 58.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Monmouth’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The Hawks and Dragons square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.7 points and four assists. Taisha Exanor is averaging 11.2 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 60.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

