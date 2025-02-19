Moni puts up 28, North Dakota State defeats South Dakota State 77-68

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 28 points helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota State 77-68 on Wednesday night.…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 28 points helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota State 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Moni also contributed six rebounds for the Bison (20-9, 9-5 Summit League). Tajavis Miller shot 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Masen Miller had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Oscar Cluff and Joe Sayler led the Jackrabbits (18-10, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points apiece. Owen Larson had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

North Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against North Dakota on the road. South Dakota State hosts Kansas City on Sunday.

