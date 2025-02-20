Moncrief’s 25 lead Saint Francis past Le Moyne 81-76 in OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Moncrief had 25 points in Saint Francis’ (Pennsylvania) 81-76 overtime win over Le Moyne on…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Moncrief had 25 points in Saint Francis’ (Pennsylvania) 81-76 overtime win over Le Moyne on Thursday night.

Moncrief also added six rebounds for the Red Flash (11-17, 6-8 Northeast Conference). Riley Parker scored 19 points while going 8 of 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and four steals. Daemar Kelly shot 4 for 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

AJ Dancier led the Dolphins (9-19, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and four assists. Le Moyne also got 20 points from Deng Garang. Robby Carmody also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

