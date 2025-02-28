Moncrieffe’s 19 lead Seattle past Cal Baptist 72-48

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 19 points as Seattle beat California Baptist 72-48 on Thursday. Moncrieffe also had eight…

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 19 points as Seattle beat California Baptist 72-48 on Thursday.

Moncrieffe also had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (11-16, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). John Christofilis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kobe Williamson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Tylen Riley led the way for the Lancers (13-14, 6-7) with 14 points. Kendal Coleman added eight points and six rebounds for Cal Baptist.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Seattle hosts Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist travels to play Utah Tech.

