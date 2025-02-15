Moncrieffe, Seattle U Redhawks to visit Benjamin, Tarleton State Texans

Seattle U Redhawks (10-14, 5-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-16, 5-6 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-14, 5-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-16, 5-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bubu Benjamin and Tarleton State host Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Seattle U in WAC action.

The Texans are 8-2 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 18.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin averaging 3.4.

The Redhawks are 5-5 in conference play. Seattle U has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 8.9 points. Moncrieffe is averaging 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.