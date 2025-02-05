Moncrieffe and Seattle U host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-13, 5-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-13, 3-4 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (10-13, 5-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-13, 3-4 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Tarleton State after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 83-74 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks are 6-4 in home games. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Moncrieffe averaging 3.4.

The Texans are 5-3 in conference play. Tarleton State is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seattle U is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Texans meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncrieffe is averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

