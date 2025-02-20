Momoh’s 19 lead Central Connecticut State past Chicago State 81-75

CHICAGO (AP) — Abdul Momoh’s 19 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Chicago State 81-75 on Thursday night. Momoh shot…

Momoh shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (20-6, 11-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Devin Haid shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points. It was the ninth straight victory for the Blue Devils.

The Cougars (4-24, 4-9) were led by Dailliss Cox, who recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds. Noble Crawford added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Chicago State. Jalen Forrest also recorded 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

