Mitchell leads No. 15 Missouri against Arkansas after 31-point showing

Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri faces Arkansas after Mark Mitchell scored 31 points in Missouri’s 110-98 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks have gone 10-4 in home games. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.5.

The Tigers are 9-4 in conference games. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Arkansas makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Missouri averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 15.9 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

