Mitchell leads George Mason against Davidson after 20-point performance

George Mason Patriots (23-3, 13-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 10-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Davidson after Nekhu Mitchell scored 20 points in George Mason’s 76-66 victory against the UMass Minutewomen.

The Wildcats are 9-3 on their home court. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Patriots have gone 13-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nalani Kaysia averaging 6.0.

Davidson makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). George Mason has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Patriots square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Katie Donovan is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Patriots: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

