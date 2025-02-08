Mitchell-Day scores 21 in Dartmouth’s 76-56 win over Harvard

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day’s 21 points helped Dartmouth defeat Harvard 76-56 on Saturday. Mitchell-Day also added nine rebounds…

Mitchell-Day also added nine rebounds and five assists for the Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League). Ryan Cornish scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 16 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Romeo Myrthil finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Robert Hinton finished with 20 points for the Crimson (7-13, 2-5). Chandler Pigge added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Harvard.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Dartmouth hosts Columbia and Harvardsquares off against Cornell at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

