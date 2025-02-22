Live Radio
Mister Dean, Karmani Gregory both score 16, South Carolina Upstate beats Charleston Southern 79-69

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 4:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean and Karmani Gregory each scored 16 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-69 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Dean had six rebounds for the Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South Conference). Gregory added five steals. Brit Harris had 15 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Spartans.

Taje’ Kelly led the way for the Buccaneers (10-20, 6-9) with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Lamar Oden Jr. added 16 points for Charleston Southern. Reis Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

