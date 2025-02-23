Missouri visits Ole Miss after Deans’ 22-point game

Missouri Tigers (13-15, 2-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-8, 8-5 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (13-15, 2-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-8, 8-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Missouri after Kirsten Deans scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 80-71 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels have gone 10-3 in home games. Ole Miss scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-11 in conference matchups. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Laniah Randle is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

