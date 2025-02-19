Missouri State visits Northern Iowa after McDermott’s 35-point showing

Missouri State Bears (20-5, 12-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 8-6 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (20-5, 12-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 8-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Missouri State after Maya McDermott scored 35 points in Northern Iowa’s 96-91 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Bears are 12-2 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks second in the MVC giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Northern Iowa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Jaeger is averaging 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. McDermott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyrah Daniels is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.