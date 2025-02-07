Missouri State visits Lundblade and Belmont

Missouri State Bears (8-16, 1-12 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-8, 8-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (8-16, 1-12 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-8, 8-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Missouri State after Tyler Lundblade scored 25 points in Belmont’s 80-77 win over the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins are 8-4 in home games. Belmont has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 1-12 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is sixth in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 3.0.

Belmont is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lundblade is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.9 points. Jonathan Pierre is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.1 points. Vincent Brady II is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.