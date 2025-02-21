Missouri State hosts Illinois State following Daugherty’s 25-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (16-12, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-19, 2-15 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (16-12, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-19, 2-15 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Missouri State after Jack Daugherty scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 82-71 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Bears have gone 7-6 in home games. Missouri State has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redbirds are 8-9 in conference play. Illinois State is seventh in the MVC giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Missouri State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 5.8 more points per game (76.7) than Missouri State allows to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bears. Zaxton King is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

