Missouri State hosts Illinois State after Daugherty’s 25-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (16-12, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-19, 2-15 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Illinois State Redbirds (16-12, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-19, 2-15 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Missouri State after Jack Daugherty scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 82-71 win over the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 7-6 on their home court. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Michael Osei-Bonsu paces the Bears with 7.3 boards.

The Redbirds are 8-9 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 3.6.

Missouri State averages 68.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 72.7 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears. Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games.

Banks is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Chase Walker is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.