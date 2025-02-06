Mississippi Valley State visits Alcorn State after Jones’ 20-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 1-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-14, 4-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on Alcorn State after Kearra Jones scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 68-39 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves are 4-2 in home games. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 56.8 points while shooting 35.9% from the field.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Alcorn State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 56.3 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.2 Alcorn State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 12.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 37.3% and averaging 10.1 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.