Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State after Madlock’s 20-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 7-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 1-11 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7…

Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 7-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 1-11 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -18; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Mississippi Valley State after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 75-63 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 2-5 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 7-5 against conference opponents. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 1.8.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 74.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.5 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.5 points for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amarr Knox is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.