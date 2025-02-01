Mississippi State visits No. 7 LSU after Williams’ 37-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-1, 7-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-1, 7-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts Mississippi State after Mikaylah Williams scored 37 points in LSU’s 107-100 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers have gone 15-0 at home. LSU is fourth in college basketball with 88.7 points and is shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

LSU scores 88.7 points, 27.4 more per game than the 61.3 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than LSU allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 19.2 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Eniya Russell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.