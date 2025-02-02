Mississippi State visits No. 7 LSU after Jordan’s 40-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-1, 7-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-1, 7-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 7 LSU after Jerkaila Jordan scored 40 points in Mississippi State’s 78-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are 15-0 in home games. LSU leads college basketball with 19.3 fast break points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

LSU’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than LSU allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Eniya Russell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

