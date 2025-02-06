Mississippi State hosts Arkansas following Higginbottom’s 40-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-15, 2-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-15, 2-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Mississippi State after Izzy Higginbottom scored 40 points in Arkansas’ 108-78 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Razorbacks have gone 2-7 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenna Lawrence averaging 4.5.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 7.9 more points per game (70.0) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (62.1).

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Higginbottom is averaging 24.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

