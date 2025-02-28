Minnesota visits No. 23 Michigan State following Hallock’s 29-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-9, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-9, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan State plays Minnesota after Theryn Hallock scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 89-78 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans are 12-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Jaddan Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Golden Gophers are 8-9 in conference play. Minnesota scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Michigan State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Minnesota averages 10.5 more points per game (74.3) than Michigan State allows (63.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Hallock is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amaya Battle is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.