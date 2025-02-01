Minnesota visits No. 1 UCLA following Betts’ 33-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-4, 6-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-4, 6-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA faces Minnesota after Lauren Betts scored 33 points in UCLA’s 82-67 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Bruins are 8-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Big Ten scoring 82.4 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 15-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCLA makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Minnesota averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game UCLA allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.8 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

