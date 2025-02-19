Minnesota plays Purdue, looks to end road skid

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-8, 7-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-8, 7-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Golden Gophers play Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 8-7 in home games. Purdue is 5-15 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers are 7-8 in Big Ten play. Minnesota has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Minnesota has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals. Rashunda Jones is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Amaya Battle is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.